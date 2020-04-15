Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Largo Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGORF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,741. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% in the Maracás Menchen Mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

