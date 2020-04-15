Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LNXSF traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.83. 277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205. Lanxess has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $59.50.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

