Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LSGOF. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of LSGOF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 1,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

