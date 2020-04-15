Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $270.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRCX. DA Davidson downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.83.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $272.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.36. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $171.04 and a 1 year high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

