Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Trading Up 0.5%

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $42.03, approximately 18,072 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 201,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $214,605.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at $12,447.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,075 shares of company stock worth $824,540 and sold 13,068 shares worth $626,058. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

