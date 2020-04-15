L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co lessened its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. L3Harris accounts for about 5.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $406,936,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $274,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $269,716,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $152,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.62.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $8.68 on Tuesday, hitting $197.00. 1,226,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.03 and a 200 day moving average of $202.43.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

