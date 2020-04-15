L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at Morgan Stanley

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $252.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra boosted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.62.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.93. 626,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,071. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,311,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $406,936,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $274,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $269,716,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $152,639,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.