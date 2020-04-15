KZ Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,054.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 10% lower against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $70,839.37 and $1,054.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

