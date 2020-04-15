Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

