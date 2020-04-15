Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

