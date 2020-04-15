KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KPT traded down C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,347. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$11.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.82. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 million and a PE ratio of -14.27.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.36). Analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.6100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other news, Director David A. Spraley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,416.60.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.