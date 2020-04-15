Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.39, approximately 172,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 180,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 78,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

