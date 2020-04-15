Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. 35,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,672. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

