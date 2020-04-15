Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Receives $89.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE:KOD traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,806. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Richard S. Levy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 71,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,839.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 426,723 shares of company stock worth $19,845,032 and have sold 21,150 shares worth $937,862.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $992,000.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

