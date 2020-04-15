Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.62 million.Knowles also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.00-0.04 EPS.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KN. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.78.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.