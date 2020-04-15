Kleros Hits Market Cap of $6.95 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Kleros has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $22,335.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004964 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 74.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,694,010 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

