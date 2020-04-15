KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $19.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KREF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 499.05 and a quick ratio of 499.05. The stock has a market cap of $924.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

