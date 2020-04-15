Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 406000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$511,974.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $848,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65.

Kilo Goldmines Company Profile (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Kilo Goldmines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilo Goldmines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.