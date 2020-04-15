Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$22.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.11.

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$17.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$13.90 and a one year high of C$23.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

