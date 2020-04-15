KickCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exmo, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.02762054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00221982 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, Kucoin, Bibox, Exmo, YoBit, Bancor Network, Gate.io, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

