KeyCorp (KEY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

