KeyCorp Increases Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $255.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.61.

NYSE BABA opened at $204.78 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $507.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

