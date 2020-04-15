Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.55 Per Share

Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.55 ($0.64) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of KYGA opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.52 million and a PE ratio of 31.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 351.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,508.94. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 57.62 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of £121.30 ($159.56).
Kerry Group Company Profile
