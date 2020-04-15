Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.55 Per Share

Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.55 ($0.64) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of KYGA opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.52 million and a PE ratio of 31.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 351.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,508.94. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 57.62 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of £121.30 ($159.56).

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.