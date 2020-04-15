KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded KERING S A/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 51,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,208. KERING S A/ADR has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $67.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

