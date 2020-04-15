Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL)’s stock price was down 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.01, approximately 375,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,387,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEL shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.29. The company has a market cap of $234.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$97.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

