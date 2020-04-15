Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target to $35.00

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $26.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. The company has a market cap of $891.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

