KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,879 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of KBR worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. FMR LLC increased its stake in KBR by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,695,000 after buying an additional 1,395,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after buying an additional 55,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in KBR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,138,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,726,000 after buying an additional 58,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in KBR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,528,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KBR by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,585,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,852,000 after buying an additional 129,130 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.26. 204,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,892.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 4,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,430.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

