Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.69. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $145,304.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,410.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,315.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,597. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

