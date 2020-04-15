Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $9.69 on Monday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $373.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.08.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Todd Bazemore acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 6,337,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 519,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

