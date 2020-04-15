Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $0.70 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $1.50. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

Shares of JE stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.35 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 428.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

