Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JUP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised Jupiter Fund Management to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 288.27 ($3.79).

Shares of JUP traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 197.10 ($2.59). 1,753,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The company has a market cap of $889.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 339.33.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05). Also, insider Nichola Pease purchased 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

