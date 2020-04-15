JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

JBAXY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 741,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,928. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

