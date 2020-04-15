JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF)

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WHTPF remained flat at $$11.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 141 shares.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2019, it operated 1,019 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

