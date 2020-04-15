JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock remained flat at $$5.68 during trading on Wednesday. 6,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.57.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Read More: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.