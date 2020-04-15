JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.98. 19,875,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,875,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

