JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,741,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,875,965. The firm has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

