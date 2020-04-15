JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $122.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

NYSE:JPM traded down $4.71 on Wednesday, reaching $90.79. 26,190,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,875,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

