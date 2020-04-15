JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $20.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE OUT opened at $12.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

