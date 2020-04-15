JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $429.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $429.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.96.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.05. 21,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $525.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.43. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total value of $586,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $13,485,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,734,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,491.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.