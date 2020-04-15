JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to Neutral

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $91.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.82.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $79.84 on Monday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.