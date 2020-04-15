JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $12.00

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

Owens-Illinois stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 683,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,373. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 4th quarter worth about $4,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

