Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.50-7.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.5-80.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.63 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.50-7.90 EPS.

JNJ stock opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.53.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

