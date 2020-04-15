Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,784,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The company has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.