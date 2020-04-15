Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Receives $36.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.04. 1,048,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031,488. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

