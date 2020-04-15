John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WG opened at GBX 188.05 ($2.47) on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100.90 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.80 ($7.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 338.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 385.58 ($5.07).

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.37), for a total value of £8,160 ($10,734.02).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

