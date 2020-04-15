JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) versus SuperCom (NYSE:SPCB) Financial Review

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuperCom and JinkoSolar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $21.88 million 0.53 -$15.74 million N/A N/A JinkoSolar $4.27 billion 0.17 $129.09 million $2.79 5.84

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom.

Volatility & Risk

SuperCom has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SuperCom and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom N/A N/A N/A JinkoSolar 2.99% 8.49% 2.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SuperCom and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 1 0 0 2.00 JinkoSolar 1 2 2 0 2.20

SuperCom presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 222.71%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $19.22, suggesting a potential upside of 17.99%. Given SuperCom’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats SuperCom on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The company's PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and Vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. It also provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack smartphone device, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems; SuperPay, a mobile payment hybrid suite; and PowaPOS, an integrated design incorporating retail peripherals. Further, it provides Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier wi-fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. The company serves healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation industries. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

