JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $17.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,413 shares of company stock valued at $331,854. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 40.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 81.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,841,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,209,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

