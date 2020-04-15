Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target to GBX 90

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Senior from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Senior from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senior presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 139.50 ($1.84).

LON SNR traded down GBX 8.45 ($0.11) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 56.40 ($0.74). 2,412,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.13 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237 ($3.12). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 158.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.30 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Senior’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Senior’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 15,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £21,213.45 ($27,905.09).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

