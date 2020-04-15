JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

Shares of JD traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,518,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,872,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.96. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

