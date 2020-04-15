JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.
Shares of JD traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,518,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,872,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.96. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $45.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
