JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.88

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.88 and last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 587086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.Com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

